Kings announce active roster for opener against Wild with several players ‘unfit’
The Kings on Wednesday announced their opening night active roster and taxi squad ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the Minnesota Wild:
Forwards: Michael Amadio, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Iafallo, Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, Blake Lizotte, Matt Luff, Trevor Moore, Gabriel Vilardi, Austin Wagner
Defensemen: Mark Alt, Mikey Anderson, Tobias Bjornfot, Kale Clague, Drew Doughty, Olli Maatta, Matt Roy
Goalies: Troy Grosenick, Jonathan Quick
Taxi squad: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Lias Andersson, Austin Strand, Matt Villalta
Injured/nonroster: Cal Petersen (unfit to participate), Sean Walker (unfit), Kurtis MacDermid (unfit), Martin Frk (lower body), Alex Turcotte (lower body)
The Kings hope their rebuild is complete and they can compete for a postseason spot in 2021 instead of worrying about more roster change.
Overview: The Kings likely will be short-handed to open the season. Petersen and third-pairing defensemen Walker (who was also supposed to be part of their secondary power-play unit) and MacDermid are still listed as “unfit to participate” for unspecified but possibly COVID-19 protocol-related reasons, while winger Frk is battling a lower-body injury.
The availability of Vilardi, who had previously been among the unfit group, does bolster their depth at center, an important development for a seemingly underwhelming group of forwards that led to the Kings mustering only 2.53 goals per game last year (second-lowest in the league).
Once the rest of the unfit group returns, the team will be hoping to see continued improvements along their blue line — a position that welcomes the newly acquired Maatta and a promising rookie in Anderson — and in net after allowing fewer than three goals per game in 2019-20 (14th in the NHL).
The Kings also announced Wednesday that prospects Quinton Byfield and Arthur Kaliyev will begin the season with the minor league Reign.
