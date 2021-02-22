Jonathan Quick earns 54th career shutout, Kings beat Blues

Dustin Brown scored two goals and veteran Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for his 54th career shutout, lifting the L.A. Kings to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

It was the second shutout this season for the 35-year-old Quick, who helped the Kings win two Stanley Cup championships in his career.

Gabriel Vilardi added a goal for the Kings, who scored in each period and extended their winning streak to five games. Brown closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:57 of the third.

Vilardi pushed in a loose puck as he was falling down outside the crease at 17:30 of the first period. The power-play goal gave the Kings a 1-0 lead. Los Angeles has scored 16 power-play goals this season over 17 games. The Kings’ only game without scoring a power-play goal was on Jan. 16, against Minnesota.

The goal snapped a streak for St. Louis. The Blues’ penalty kill had been perfect in five consecutive games (10 for 10) before allowing the Vilardi goal.

St. Louis opponents have scored first in 12 of the Blues’ 19 games.

A Zach Sanford giveaway led to Kings’ second goal. Brown made a nifty move to stick handle his way to the the net and score an unassisted goal on a wrist shot that slid by goalie Jordan Binnington, giving the Kings a 2-0 lead at 18:54 of the second.

Binnington, who left the ice with 2:49 remaining, had won three straight against the Kings. Binnington recorded 28 saves.

It was the third time St. Louis has been shut out this season.

