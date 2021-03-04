Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky answers a question during a news conference.
Hockey great Wayne Gretzky answers a question during a news conference before the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
(Chuck Burton / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share
TORONTO — 

Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82.

Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years.

In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.

Advertisement

His celebrity status increased after making a remarkable recovery from a stroke suffered in 1991.

His recovery was chronicled in his autobiography, “On Family, Hockey and Healing,” and in a 2005 made-for-TV movie.

Hockey
Associated Press
Advertisement
Advertisement