From the district to the world: Ducks celebrate roots with Mighty Ducks jerseys

Time flies. In a V formation.

Before their game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, the Anaheim Ducks brought their legacy home. They walked into Xcel Energy Center donning commemorative jerseys to celebrate the release of the Disney+ series, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” The shirts are bright green with yellow stripes and the iconic duck logo, very similar to the uniforms of the Mighty Ducks from the 1992 film that bears the team name.

In the movie, Emilio Estevez plays Gordon Bombay, a Minnesota lawyer who coaches a ragtag group of kids who make up the District 5 hockey team. What starts as a burden of mandated community service turns into a labor of love. The team morphs into the Mighty Ducks and, well, you know the rest. “The Mighty Ducks” turned into a cultural phenomenon that spawned a movie franchise and a new generation of hockey fans.

The NHL club also has made the jerseys, and other District 5 products, available on its team store website.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” 10-episode series releases Friday and flips the script on the beloved trilogy. Estevez returns as coach Bombay, but this time as a disgruntled rink owner who helps the new underdogs against the Mighty Ducks, who are now the powerhouse team to beat.

As for the NHL Ducks, they lost that game to the Wild, 3-2, are on a three-game losing streak and sit at the bottom of the Western Division. Time to break out The Flying V.