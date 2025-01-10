Advertisement
Sports

L.A. sports teams and Fanatics launch ‘L.A. Strong’ fire relief campaign

T-shirts with the words "L.A. Strong" printed on them in team colors.
Los Angeles professional sports teams and Fanatics are partnering on a campaign to raise money for the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Foundation.
(Fanatics)
By Bill Shaikin
Staff Writer
In an effort to aid recovery from the Southland’s devastating wildfires, the Los Angeles sports community has united in an “L.A. Strong” merchandise collection.

The “L.A. Strong” logo adorns 15 T-shirts, each with the logo of a local sports organization behind it. The Lakers’ shirt, for instance, features “L.A. Strong” in gold letters, atop a Lakers logo.

The participants: the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, LAFC, Angel City FC, Sparks, USC, LA28 and the Los Angeles Golf Club of the fledgling TGL golf league. The merchandise is produced by Fanatics, which said 100% of profits would be donated to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Dept. foundation. Products beyond T-shirts will be added to the collection, Fanatics said.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick recounts that he and his family lost their house in the deadly.

Lakers

Lakers coach JJ Redick vows to help rebuild L.A. after losing home in fire

He fights back tears when discussing the devastation from the fire in Pacific Palisades and how much the community means to his family.

“My heart breaks as we all watch the horror continue to unfold across Los Angeles and completely upend so many lives,” Fanatics chief executive Michael Rubin said in a statement Friday. “The devastation that these fires have caused is unthinkable. Many people I consider family, including our employees based there, have been directly affected and our organization is rallying together to try and make a real impact as fast as possible.”

Separately, in Boston, the city’s seven professional sports teams — including the Celtics, the Lakers’ nemesis — posted on social media “LOVE L.A.,” with L.A. represented by the Dodgers’ logo, and provided a link for donations to Red Cross wildfire recovery funds.

The four-day firestorm has resulted in 10 deaths so far, with more than 9,000 structures damaged or destroyed and more than 150,000 people still under mandatory evacuation orders, as of Friday afternoon.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 15, 2024: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Riviera Country Club still stands after Palisades fire. Will it host Genesis Invitational next month?

The PGA Tour says it hasn’t made a decision on whether it will move next month’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club because of the Pacific Palisades fire.

Lakers coach JJ Redick lost his Pacific Palisades home in the 20,000-acre Palisades fire, the largest of several major fires. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played at Palisades High, lost his childhood home.

The Kings’ home game Wednesday and the Lakers home’ game Thursday were postponed, and the NFL moved the Rams’ playoff game Monday from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The PGA has not yet decided whether to play the Genesis Open, scheduled next month at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

SportsFires
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

