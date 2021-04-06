Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hockey

John Gibson makes 34 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 5-1

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane works for the puck against Ducks center Danton Heinen.
San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane works for the puck against Ducks center Danton Heinen during the second period on Tuesday in San Jose.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Ben Ross
Associated Press
SAN JOSE — 

David Backes and Nicolas Deslauriers each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped San Jose’s four-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Adam Henrique, Isac Lundestrom and Max Comtois also scored for Anaheim, which had lost three in a row. John Gibson made 34 saves.

Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 29 stops.

The Ducks grabbed control with three goals in the second.

Comtois made it 2-0 when he got his 11th goal 24 seconds into the period, converting a power-play opportunity.

After Marleau responded for the Sharks, Lundestrom made it 3-1 with his sixth at 2:44. Deslauriers tacked on his fourth of the season with 4:41 left in the period.

Backes added an empty-netter goal with 7:13 remaining, his third of the year. That was more than enough offense for Gibson, who earned his eighth win of the season.

