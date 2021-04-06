John Gibson makes 34 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 5-1
David Backes and Nicolas Deslauriers each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped San Jose’s four-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday night.
Adam Henrique, Isac Lundestrom and Max Comtois also scored for Anaheim, which had lost three in a row. John Gibson made 34 saves.
Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 29 stops.
The Ducks grabbed control with three goals in the second.
Comtois made it 2-0 when he got his 11th goal 24 seconds into the period, converting a power-play opportunity.
After Marleau responded for the Sharks, Lundestrom made it 3-1 with his sixth at 2:44. Deslauriers tacked on his fourth of the season with 4:41 left in the period.
Backes added an empty-netter goal with 7:13 remaining, his third of the year. That was more than enough offense for Gibson, who earned his eighth win of the season.
