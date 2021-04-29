Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at end of season

Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller, the career leader in wins among American-born NHL goalies, will announce his retirement Thursday, effective at the end of the season.

Miller, born into a hockey-playing family in East Lansing, Mich., has earned 390 wins during an 18-year NHL career. In addition to leading American-born goalies in wins, he ranks second in shutouts (44) and games played (794). He is likely to get a chance to improve those numbers in one of the Ducks’ six remaining regular-season games.

His career win total ranks 14th on the NHL’s all-time wins list. He also ranks 19th in games played (794) and 18th in minutes at 46,023 minutes and 34 seconds.

Miller, 40, spent most of his career with the Buffalo Sabres, who drafted him 138th in the 1999 entry draft. He won the Vezina Trophy—awarded to the league’s top goaltender—for the 2009-10 season and was voted to the All-Star team. He was named the most valuable player in the 2010 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament in Vancouver, where the U.S. team won the silver medal. He also played for Team USA in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, but the American men didn’t win a medal there.

Advertisement

He is the only goalie who has been named top at his position in the NCAA — he won the Hobey Baker award in 2001 while playing for Michigan State — in the American Hockey League, the NHL and in the Olympic hockey tournament. He still holds the NCAA career record of 26 shutouts.

Miller signed with the Ducks as a free agent before the 2017-18 season. He has appeared in 14 games this season, compiling a record of 3-8-1 with a 3.60 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. In his 794 career appearances (641 of them were starts) he has a record of 390-289-87 with a 2.63 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.