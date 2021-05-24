Ducks hire former Kings executive Jeff Solomon as vice president of hockey operations

Jeff Solomon, whose expertise with the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement helped the Kings navigate tricky rules while he negotiated contracts and maximized their salary cap space, has left after 15 seasons to become the Ducks’ vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager. Solomon fills a spot that opened when David McNab, who had worked for the Ducks since 1993 and had been their senior vice president of hockey operations since 2008, retired two weeks ago.

Solomon, 63, a University of San Diego law school graduate, will oversee strategic budget planning for the Ducks as it relates to the NHL’s labor agreement with the NHL Players’ Assn. In a statement issued on Monday, the Ducks said Solomon also will oversee issues related to the salary cap, contract and arbitration negotiations, and player evaluation.

Solomon was an attorney who focused on tax issues and estate planning before becoming an agent for professional players. He joined the Kings for the 2006-07 season. He managed their often difficult CBA issues while they won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and most recently held the titles of executive vice president of hockey operations and legal affairs. Solomon has been involved with NHL players and issues for 35 years.

“Jeff has been a key member of our organization for several years. At Jeff’s request, we agreed to mutually terminate his employment agreement to allow him to pursue other career opportunities,” the Kings said in a statement. “We appreciate all that Jeff has done for our hockey operations group and we thank him for his contributions.”