Kings fall in overtime at Winnipeg, ending their seven-game winning streak
Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday night.
Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets (8-3-3), and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.
Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings (8-5-2), whose seven-game winning streak ended. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.
The Kings and Ducks haven’t made the playoffs since 2018, but their play early in the NHL season is creating some optimism.
Scheifele’s game-winner was his first goal of the season.
DeMelo tied the score at 2 with the Jets short-handed with 6:24 left in the third period. Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen for DeMelo’s first goal with Winnipeg and first since March 21, 2019, when he was with Ottawa.
Lemieux gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at with 5:38 remaining in the second period when he pounced on the rebound of a shot by Blake Lizotte.
The Jets opened the scoring just 1:59 into the game as Connor picked up his team-leading 11th goal when he pounced on his own rebound after a point shot by Logan Stanley.
Grundstrom tied it at 4:02 when his shot from a bad angle beat Hellebuyck over the shoulder.
Up next, the Kings host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night to open a stretch of seven straight at home. Winnipeg will host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home set.
