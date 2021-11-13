Kings fall in overtime at Winnipeg, ending their seven-game winning streak

Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday night.

Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets (8-3-3), and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings (8-5-2), whose seven-game winning streak ended. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

Scheifele’s game-winner was his first goal of the season.

DeMelo tied the score at 2 with the Jets short-handed with 6:24 left in the third period. Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen for DeMelo’s first goal with Winnipeg and first since March 21, 2019, when he was with Ottawa.

Lemieux gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at with 5:38 remaining in the second period when he pounced on the rebound of a shot by Blake Lizotte.

The Jets opened the scoring just 1:59 into the game as Connor picked up his team-leading 11th goal when he pounced on his own rebound after a point shot by Logan Stanley.

Kings goalie Cal Petersen pokes the puck away from the Jets’ Adam Lowry (17) as the Kings’ Mikey Anderson (44) defends. (John Woods / Canadian Press via Associated Press)

Grundstrom tied it at 4:02 when his shot from a bad angle beat Hellebuyck over the shoulder.

Up next, the Kings host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night to open a stretch of seven straight at home. Winnipeg will host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home set.