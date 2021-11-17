Capitals score a pair of goals late to beat Kings

Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat the L.A. Kings 2-0 Wednesday night at Staples Center, snapping the home team’s eight-game point streak.

The game was scoreless until there were three minutes, 30 seconds left, when John Carlson caught Jonathan Quick playing out of position and flipped a cross-ice pass to Hathaway, who stationed to the side of the and was able to put it in.

Hathaway then scored an empty-net goal with 1:18 left. He has five goals on the season and six points in the last four games.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves for his second shutout this season and fifth of his career.

Quick, who stopped 36 shots, had a four-game winning streak snapped

The Kings had a pair of scoring chances in the second but came away empty. Samsonov made a sprawling save on a wrist shot by Trevor Moore seven minutes into the period. He then made a pad save on Matt Roy’s shot from the point and two subsequent rebound chances by Moore late in the period.

Washington’s best opportunities came on a pair of one-timers by Alexander Ovechkin from the faceoff circle on power plays during the second and third periods that Quick was able to stop.

The Capitals were the seventh team in league history and the first since Montreal in 2016 to face two different teams on consecutive days with point streaks of eight games or more. They lost to the Ducks 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.