Kings fall to Lightning in overtime

Mathieu Joseph scored with 1:35 left in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Kings on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to win his 62nd game in 2021 regular-season and playoff games, tying Marc-Andre Fleury of Pittsburgh’s 2009 record for a calendar year.

Victor Hedman and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos had an assist and moved within a point of becoming the 118th player to reach 900 points.

Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored, and Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots for the Kings. Doughty has 68 career power-play goals. Among Kings defensemen, only Rob Blake, with 92, has more.

After both teams had several great scoring chances in overtime, Joseph had his shot from the right circle trickle past Quick.

Quick made a nifty post-to-post save in the first on Ondrej Palat, and stopped Stamkos during breakaways in the second and third periods.

Vasilevskiy stymied Adrian Kempe on a breakaway in the game’s opening minute.

Arvidsson put the Kings up 2-1 when Matt Roy’s shot went off his back and past Vasilevskiy 30 seconds into the second.

Raddysh’s redirection made it 2-2 at 14:19 of the second.

Doughty scored a power-play goal midway through the first, before Hedman tied it on a delayed-penalty call with 1:59 left in the period.

Anze Kopitar had an assist, moving him within one of tying Wayne Gretzky (672) for the second-most in Kings history.