Trevor Zegras leads Ducks to victory over Red Wings

Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in a game that was rescheduled because of Anaheim’s COVID-19 problems.

Lukas Dostal, 21, made 33 saves and won his NHL debut with two stops in the tiebreaker. Troy Terry got his 22nd goal and Max Comtois also scored for the Ducks, who won for just the second time in six games since the holiday break.

After Zegras scored in the second round of the shootout, Rickard Rakell finished it with a goal. Rakell also had two assists in a matchup initially scheduled for Thursday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have lost four of five since the holiday break. Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.

Advertisement

Comtois scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period for Anaheim, but Namestnikov evened it for the Red Wings with his 10th goal less than six minutes later.

The Ducks have won two of three with a patchwork lineup over the past week. Anaheim got captain Ryan Getzlaf back in uniform after a COVID-19 absence, but the club still is without goalie John Gibson and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Dostal, a third-round pick in 2018 from the Czech Republic, was recalled from San Diego for his debut with Gibson still unavailable and Anthony Stolarz resting after facing the New York Rangers on Saturday night.