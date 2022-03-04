Viktor Arvidsson caps hat trick with overtime goal in Kings’ win over Blue Jackets

Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Kings a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots to help the Kings win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus in a franchise-record, 46-second span in the second, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots. The Blue Jackets had won two in a row.

Arvidsson opened the scoring with six minutes left in the second period with a wrister from the right circle that beat Merzlikins high.

Columbus countered with the three-goal burst, with Laine scoring with 4:26 to go, Bjorkstrand with 4:01 left, and Danforth with 3:40 remaining.

Brown’s dribbler through Merzlikins’ pads made it 3-2 at 3:49 of the third. The Kings pulled even with 3:46 left on Arvidsson’s second goal of the night.