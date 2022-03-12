Dustin Brown and Matt Roy injured in Kings’ 5-0 loss to Sharks

Tomas Hertl scored two goals, Timo Meier had a goal and two assists and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 5-0 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto also scored, and Brent Burns and Nick Bonino each had two assists to help the Sharks win consecutive games for the first time in two months. Adin Hill had 29 saves in his first appearance in more than a month to pick up his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

Cal Peterson had 22 saves for Los Angeles, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at home to San Jose on Thursday night.

Kings forward Dustin Brown suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. He was seen clutching his hand as he left the ice. Defenseman Matt Roy left the game in the third period with a lower body injury and did not return.

Kings trainer Chris Kingsley escorts right wing Dustin Brown during the second period. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)

Meier scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period on a power play, giving him six against the Kings this season.

Nieto’s fifth goal gave San Jose a 2-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the first.

Dahlen connected on a shot from the slot for his 12th off an assist from Meier after a turnover early in the first, and Hertl’s power-play goal midway through the period extended San Jose’s lead to 4-0.

Hertl was near the crease when he rebounded a shot by Meier that hit the post and bounced off Kings defenseman Jacob Moverare’s shoulder and slipped a backhander past Peterson.

Hertl scored late in the third to seal the win. He tied Meier for the team lead with 25 goals.

Blanked

Hill’s shutout was his first since Oct. 19 against Montreal. San Jose hadn’t blanked an opponent since James Reimer shut out Chicago on Nov. 28.

Familiar foes

The Western Conference rivals meet again Thursday in Los Angeles in what will be the third meeting in eight days between the teams. San Jose improved to 3-0 against the Kings.

Roster moves

The Kings placed forward Andreas Athanasiou (unspecified) on injured reserve retroactive to March 10. Defenseman Christian Wolanin was recalled from Ontario of the AHL.

The Sharks activated Hill from injured reserve and assigned forward Ryan Dzingel and goalie Alex Stalock to their San Jose AHL affiliate.