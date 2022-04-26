Drought is over for the Kings: They’re playoff-bound for first time since 2018

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Kings will have a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

They clinched a playoff spot Tuesday without even playing. When the Vegas Golden Knights lost on the road to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout, it guaranteed a third-place finish in the Pacific Division for the Kings (43-27-10). They will play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, the best-of-seven series beginning next week.

The Kings, with 96 points, will open the series in Edmonton. The Oilers’ 5-1 victory Tuesday night in Pittsburgh gave them 100 points and locked up second place in the Pacific. The Kings went 1-2-1 this season against Edmonton.

Since winning the Stanley Cup for the second time in three seasons in 2014, the Kings have just one playoff win. They lost to the Sharks in five games in 2016 and to the Golden Knights in four games in 2018.

Hockey Elliott: For Dustin Brown and Kings, history is repeating itself Dustin Brown sees similarities between what he endured as a young player during the Kings’ lean years before winning two Stanley Cups and now.