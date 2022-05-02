Kings forward Dustin Brown smiles during a game against the Nashville Predators in October. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

The Kings probably aren’t lacking motivation heading into their series with the Oilers, but the pending retirement of Dustin Brown adds a layer of intrigue. The timing of Brown’s announcement is surprising, but is it a wily motivational tactic by the former ol’ captain? Perhaps the Kings’ youth movement will be further moved knowing a quarter of the team’s remaining on-ice Stanley Cup legacy is skating into the sunset.

Momentum is also on the Kings’ side — the team is 5-0-1 and has been playing, arguably, some its best hockey of the season since its thumping by the Colorado Avalanche on April 13. The 99 points the Kings accumulated marks the most points they’ve had in a season since 2015-16.

Still, the high-scoring Oilers will present plenty of challenges. Connor McDavid led the league in points for the fourth time of his career, tallying 44 goals and 123 points. Teammate Leon Draisaitl, a former Art Ross and Hart Trophy winner, finished with 55 goals and 110 points. In four games against the Kings this season, the duo has combined for eight points in three Edmonton wins.

The Oilers are desperate for playoff success after being swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round last season. The next-gen Kings will have to limit McDavid and Draisaitl to avoid being one and done.