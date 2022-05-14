Kings’ season ends in Game 7 loss to the Edmonton Oilers

The Kings failed to win their first playoff series since their 2014 Stanley Cup winning-season, losing to the Oilers 2-0 in Game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Edmonton will face the winner of the Calgary Flames-Dallas Stars series in the second round.

Cody Ceci scored in the second period and Connor McDavid, the NHL’s leading scorer in the regular season, added an insurance goal with just under four minutes left in the third period. McDavid’s goal sent the Edmonton crowd into a frenzy.

Edmonton goalie Mike Smith made 29 saves in the shutout, helping the Oilers win their first playoff series since 2017. Jonathan Quick made 39 saves for the Kings.

The Kings had a chance to end the series Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, erasing a two-goal deficit in the third period before losing 4-2. They hoped their experience in Game 7 showdowns would help Saturday: Quick, center Anze Kopitar and right wing Dustin Brown (as well as injured defenseman Drew Doughty) previously were 4-0 in Game 7 situations as Kings.

The game was the NHL finale for Kings forward Dustin Brown, who announced he would retire at season’s end.

This is a developing story. The Times’ will have more on the Kings soon.