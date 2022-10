Gabriel Vilardi scores in second straight game but Jets rally late to beat Kings

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games for the first time this season. Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which had 12 players on the scoresheet.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots.

Gabriel Vilardi scored for the second straight game for the Kings, who have dropped three of four. Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, while Arthur Kaliyev and Blake Lizotte also scored. Jonathan Quick made 13 saves.

Brenden Dillon got a turnover deep in the offensive zone and fired a shot that Jonsson-Fjallby redirected past Quick at 14:23. Wheeler added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Kings took a 3-1 lead with three goals in less than five minutes during the first period. The scoring spurt included goals by Kaliyev and Lizotte during a 66-second span midway through the period.

The Jets rallied to take the lead with three straight goals, including Schmidt’s snap shot from the point that found its way through traffic to give Winnipeg a 4-3 advantage with 1:05 remaining in the second.

Moore tied it at 4:45 of the third with a wrist shot that beat Hellebuyck on his blocker side.