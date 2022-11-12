Ducks’ two-goal lead disappears in loss to Chicago Blackhawks

Jarred Tinordi scored his second goal on a double deflection with 2:42 to play, improbably doubling his career NHL goal total in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night.

Tinordi, a 30-year-old journeyman defenseman, scored only two goals in his first seven seasons before this trip to Honda Center. After scoring Chicago’s first goal in the first period, he collected a turnover late in the third and took a shot that glanced off Ducks forward Adam Henrique and then hit the skate of Dmitry Kulikov to beat Anthony Stolarz.

Filip Roos also scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks, who haven’t lost to the Ducks in eight meetings since Feb. 2, 2019. Patrick Kane ended a three-game scoring drought with two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 39 saves in his second career victory and just Chicago’s second win in eight games.

Advertisement

Hockey Pavol Regenda scores first NHL goal as Ducks fall to Wild Pavol Regenda scored his first NHL goal as the Ducks allowed the Wild to get away late in the 4-1 loss on Wednesday at the Honda Center.

Troy Terry and Henrique scored first-period goals for the Ducks, who lost their third straight despite dominating long stretches and outshooting the Blackhawks 41-22. Stolarz stopped 19 shots, but the Ducks still haven’t won in regulation at home this season.

The Ducks were sharper from the start, and Terry scored 19 seconds after the opening faceoff on a pass from Trevor Zegras. Henrique then ripped a shot past Soderblom on a two-on-one with Terry to score a goal in his first game since the birth of Blake Delphine Henrique, his first child with wife Lauren, early Thursday morning.

The Ducks had an 18-1 shots advantage late in the first period before Tinordi was left unmarked to score his first goal for the Blackhawks, who claimed him off waivers from the Rangers last month. The son of former North Stars captain Mark Tinordi had scored two goals over 122 career games since his debut in March 2013.

Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz, left, stops a shot by Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev during the second period Saturday. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Roos tied it early in the second, converting a big rebound off Stolarz’s pads. Exactly one month after his NHL debut, the 23-year-old Swedish defenseman got his first goal in his eighth game with Chicago.

Terry went to the Ducks’ dressing room with six minutes left in the second after taking a nasty fall onto his back when Chicago’s Boris Katchouk clotheslined him from behind, earning a double minor. The Ducks couldn’t score on the ensuing advantage, and Terry returned for the third period.

Notes: The Ducks played without two regular defensemen due to injury. Kevin Shattenkirk sat out his first game of the season because of a lower-body injury, and Nathan Beaulieu sat because of an upper-body injury.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.