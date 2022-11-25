Jaret Anderson-Dolan gets on the board, helps Kings skate past Sharks

Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season, and the Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.

Phillip Dananult, Viktor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings (12-9-2), and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. The Kings ended a three-game skid.

Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks (7-13-3), and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

Advertisement

Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove-side.

Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari’s goal early in the third.

Reimer returned to the lineup after a one-game absence. ... Sharks defenseman Radim Simek was activated off injured reserve and played his first game since Nov. 13.

Up next

Kings: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.