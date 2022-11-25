Jaret Anderson-Dolan gets on the board, helps Kings skate past Sharks
Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season, and the Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.
Phillip Dananult, Viktor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings (12-9-2), and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. The Kings ended a three-game skid.
Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks (7-13-3), and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.
Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove-side.
Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari’s goal early in the third.
Veteran Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is equally deft at turning away competitors for his job and shots on goal, defying time and chasing wins.
Injury update
Reimer returned to the lineup after a one-game absence. ... Sharks defenseman Radim Simek was activated off injured reserve and played his first game since Nov. 13.
Up next
Kings: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.
Sharks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.
