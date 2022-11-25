Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Jaret Anderson-Dolan gets on the board, helps Kings skate past Sharks

The Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan, left, is congratulated by Blake Lizotte and Carl Grundstrom after scoring Friday night.
The Kings’ Jaret Anderson-Dolan, left, is congratulated by Blake Lizotte and Carl Grundstrom after scoring Friday night. The Kings won 5-2 at San Jose.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Max Miller
Associated Press
Share
SAN JOSE — 

Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season, and the Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.

Phillip Dananult, Viktor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings (12-9-2), and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. The Kings ended a three-game skid.

Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks (7-13-3), and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

Advertisement

Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove-side.

Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari’s goal early in the third.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick crouches in goal and looks across the ice

Hockey

‘He’s got that fiery spirit.’ Kings’ Jonathan Quick keeps defying time, chasing wins

Veteran Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick is equally deft at turning away competitors for his job and shots on goal, defying time and chasing wins.

Injury update

Reimer returned to the lineup after a one-game absence. ... Sharks defenseman Radim Simek was activated off injured reserve and played his first game since Nov. 13.

Up next

Kings: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

Hockey
Advertisement