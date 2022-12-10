Kings take early lead, hold on for road victory over Canadiens

Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period, and the Kings held off the Montreal Canadiens for a 4-2 win Saturday night.

Alexander Edler also scored for the Kings (15-11-4), and Adrian Kempe added an empty-netter. Pheonix Copley made 20 saves.

Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal (13-12-2), and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.

The Kings took an early lead with two goals just 19 seconds apart. Kevin Fiala found Kopitar with a backhand pass from behind Montreal’s net, and the forward beat Allen with a wrist shot 9:34 into the first.

Arvidsson then recorded his eighth goal of the season on a swift wrist shot from atop the left faceoff circle.

The Canadiens have conceded eight goals and scored one in their last four opening periods at Bell Centre.

Caufield was inches from finding Montreal’s opening goal in the third when his slap shot from the point hit the crossbar. The referees reviewed the play, confirming that the winger’s shot had hit the iron.

The Kings opened a 3-0 lead 9:12 into the third when Edler deflected Blake Lizotte’s shot from the point for his first goal of the season.

Hoffman got Montreal on the board at 11:41, taking a pass from Kaiden Guhle and scoring from the left faceoff circle with a wrist shot.

Caufield cut the Canadiens’ deficit to one with just more than two minutes remaining. His shot from along the boards was mishandled by Copley and ended up in the back of the net.

Montreal pulled Allen and then called for a timeout with 1:02 left. But Kempe put the game away with his ninth on the season.

Kings: At Columbus on Sunday night in the fourth game of a six-game trip.

Canadiens: Host Calgary on Monday night in the finale of a two-game homestand.