Lukas Dostal makes season debut in Ducks’ shutout loss to Senators

Cam Talbot had a 32-save shutout for his first shutout with the Senators in a 3-0 win over the Ducks on Monday, but Ottawa still suffered a pair of significant losses.

Tim Stutzle went awkwardly into the boards after being hit by Brett Leason and favored his right arm as he raced down the player’s tunnel midway through the first period. Stutzle did not return.

Ottawa also found itself without Tyler Motte for the final two periods. Motte went down hard late in the first period and suffered what the team called an upper-body injury.

Advertisement

Alex DeBrincat had a pair of power-play goals for Ottawa (12-14-2) and Parker Kelly also scored.

Lukas Dostal made his season debut in net for the Ducks (7-19-3). He stopped 35 shots after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls.

The 22-year-old Dostal made a huge save on Shane Pinto in the second and bailed the Ducks out on a terrible line change late in the same period when the Senators had a 3-on-0 rush

Hockey NHL-worst Ducks continue to struggle, losing in blowout to Sharks Trevor Zegras scores, but that’s all the Ducks can muster as they fall for the seventh time in eight games in a 6-1 blowout loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Kelly scored his first of the season 5:42 into the game, tipping a Nikita Zaitsev shot past Dostal. DeBrincat extended his point streak to six games (3G, 4A) with a power-play goal midway through the period.

DeBrincat put away his second goal of the night 12 minutes into the third period, with Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson earning assists.