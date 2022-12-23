Kings’ four-game winning streak ends in shootout loss to Coyotes

Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes’ 2-1 victory over the Kings on Friday night.

Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game.

Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona’s Clayton Keller had a chance to win it, but sent his shot over the goal.

Advertisement

Vejmelka, who allowed five goals in a loss to Vegas on Wednesday night, finished it off by stopping Adrian Kempe to end the Kings’ four-game winning streak.

The Kings were sharp after beating Calgary in overtime the night before and so was Jonathan Quick, who had 23 saves after allowing at least four goals in four of his previous five starts.

The Coyotes had trouble on special teams in their 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights, giving up two power-play goals and another shorthanded.

Arizona had the early special-teams advantage against the Kings, scoring on a 5-on-3 midway through the first period. Schmaltz got it, one-timing a nifty cross-ice pass from Clayton Keller past Quick.

The Kings then tied it up on a power play in the second period when Iafalo hit a one-timer past Arizona defenseman Patrik Nemeth and beat Vejmelka to the glove side.

The Coyotes failed to get a shot on goal in a disjointed power play early in the third period and couldn’t beat Quick on a 4-on-3 in overtime.

Note: Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev missed his second straight game after being injured blocking a shot against the Ducks on Tuesday.

Up next for Kings: vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday