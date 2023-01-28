Kings’ three-game winning streak on their trip ends with loss at Tampa Bay

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win.

Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

The Lightning (32-15-1) surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for the seventh consecutive time at Amalie Arena. The Lightning haven’t lost at home since Dec. 6 against Detroit.

The Kings (28-18-6) had won three in a row on their trip but dropped to 3-2-0 on the road swing. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

The Kings’ Phillip Danault, right, is congratulated by teammates on the bench after he scored in the second period. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Tampa Bay went ahead to stay with two goals in a 79-second span during the first period.

Point scored at 5:02 on a quick shot from Quick’s doorstep. Nikita Kucherov set up Point’s 29th goal when he picked up a bad pass behind the net and made a quick centering feed.

Bellemare made it 2-0 at 6:21 with a wrist shot from the high slot after a giveaway by Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

The Kings got one back at 10:12 when Anderson-Dolan’s shot from the top of the left circle hit Vasilevskiy’s glove and sneaked between his pads. But Perry made it 3-1 at 15:57, beating Quick from the lower-left circle.

Colton scored on a rebound of Perbix’s shot at 15:20 of the second. But Danault got credit for his 14th goal at 19:08 when his pass from the right corner was deflected into the net by Lightning defenseman Ian Cole.

The Lightning went more than 16 minutes without a shot in the third period before Hedman’s one-timer from the left point beat Quick.

Kings: Complete a six-game road trip at Carolina on Tuesday.

Lightning: Off until they visit Florida on Feb. 6.