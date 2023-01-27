Kings hold on to defeat Panthers for third consecutive victory on trip

Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made 41 saves, and the Kings held on to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night for their third consecutive win on their trip.

Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings (28-17-6), who led 3-0 midway through the second period.

Ryan Lomberg and Brandon Montour scored in the second period to get the Panthers to within 3-2, but Roy’s late empty-netter sealed Florida’s third consecutive loss.

Carter Verhaeghe added an empty-netter for the Panthers (23-22-6), and Alex Lyon had 27 saves while making his fourth consecutive start in place of the injured Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Kings scored twice within a span of four-plus minutes toward the end of the first period, going up 2-0 when Kempe connected on an odd-man rush while killing a Florida power play.

The Kings got their second short-handed goal of the game from Arvidsson to make it 3-0 at 9:58 of the second period.

Florida made a charge after that with Lomberg scoring off a backhanded shot from the slot with 6:37 left in the second period. Montour followed about three minutes later with a hard slap shot from the left circle.

Kings goalie Pheonix Copley, who had 41 saves, stops a shot by the Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov, front left, during the second period. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

The Panthers temporarily lost top defenseman Gustav Forsling to injury in the second period when his skate was taken out by the stick blade of Alex Turcotte as the two went into the corner.

Forsling lost his footing and slammed hard into the boards, apparently injuring his left leg. He had to be helped off the ice but returned in the third period.

Turcotte was assessed a five-minute major for boarding.

Notes

Florida captain Aleksander Barkov was named to next weekend’s All-Star Game, which the Panthers are hosting. Barkov replaces Toronto star Auston Matthews, who was was ruled out because of a knee sprain. “It is home here in Florida, so it means even more. I’m really happy, honored and proud to be here,” Barkov said. ... With its two NHL goalies still out with injuries, Florida called up Mack Guzda from the American Hockey League to back up Lyon. ... The Panthers fell to 0-17-1 when trailing after two periods.

Up next

The Kings, who have won three of four games to begin their six-game trip, visit Tampa Bay on Saturday night. The Panthers host Boston on Saturday night.