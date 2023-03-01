Ducks’ three-game win streak snapped in overtime loss to Capitals

Tom Wilson scored his second goal of the game 1:09 into overtime and the Washington Capitals defeated the Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center on Wednesday night.

Martin Fehervary also scored, Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves and the Capitals won for the second time in three games following a six-game skid.

“When we’re playing together and we’re playing for each other, we can win some games,” Wilson said. “Just got to start racking them together, and who knows?”

Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry scored for the fourth straight game, and the Ducks had their three-game win streak snapped. John Gibson made 36 saves.

“I thought we were actually better tonight than we were in our last game,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said, referring to a 4-2 win against Chicago on Monday following a four-game East Coast trip.

The Capitals needed a victory to stay in the crowded Eastern Conference wild-card race considering their recent struggles, and Wilson ensured they picked up both points by shooting a bouncing puck between Gibson’s legs off T.J. Oshie’s centering pass during the extra three-on-three hockey.

“It just seemed like their guys kind of lost me, and I saw the seas part, so I figured I’d try and go to the net,” Wilson said. “Just tried to get whatever I could on it, and I think stick to feet to through his legs, but we’ll take it.”

Wilson scored eight seconds into the third for a 2-1 lead, burying a one-timer in the slot after Trevor van Riemsdyk picked off a poor clearance attempt at the blue line.

Zegras notched 20 goals for the second straight season when he tied it at 2-2, reaching out to slap in Mason McTavish’s rebound at 4:17, shortly after a power play expired.

Zegras had been benched late in the second period after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for yelling at the officials, but Eakins was pleased by how Zegras “channeled his emotion” back onto the ice following the external and internal discipline.

“He’s got a ton of passion for the game,” Eakins said. “He cares, and we’re just trying to get those emotions into his game and not into the referees.”