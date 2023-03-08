Troy Terry, Brock McGinn score in Ducks’ overtime loss to Canucks

J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller beat goalie Lukas Dostal with a high wrist shot.

Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal and Elias Pettersson had two assists to help Vancouver win its third straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Dostal made 31 saves.

Advertisement