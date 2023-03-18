Kings lose in shootout to Canucks but move into tie for first in Pacific Division

Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal, Thatcher Demko made 38 saves, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Kings 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Brock Boeser also scored in regulation for the Canucks (30-33-5), who have won six of seven games. J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had two assists, and Demko saved a penalty shot by Adrian Kempe midway through the second period.

Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko converted in the shootout. Demko denied both Kings attempts.

Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings (40-20-10), who earned one point and moved into a tie with the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.

The Kings’ Carl Grundstrom celebrates with Arthur Kaliyev after Grundstrom scored in the second period. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The Kings haven’t lost in regulation in their last nine games and are 12-2-3 since the All-Star break. But in the shootout, Gabe Vilardi fired over the net and Trevor Moore was stopped by Demko.

Pettersson buried a shot from the right circle seven seconds into Vancouver’s first power play of the night to tie the score at 2 midway through the third period.

Grundstrom continued his excellent play on the fourth line to put the Kings up 2-1 late in the second period when he used his skate to redirect Rasmus Kupari’s shot. The assist was the fifth point in eight games for Kupari since he returned from a lower-body injury.

Edler, who holds the Canucks’ record for most points by a defenseman, factored in on both goals in the first. His stick struck Boeser’s shot and redirected it off the left post to put Vancouver up midway through the period, but Edler got his first goal against the Canucks with three minutes left to tie it at 1.

Korpisalo is 3-0-1 since he was acquired from Columbus in a trade Feb. 28. He has given up eight goals in that span.

Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear returned after missing eight games because of a facial injury.

