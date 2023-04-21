Trevor Moore scores in overtime as Kings defeat Oilers to retake series lead

Kings players celebrate after Trevor Moore scores in overtime to cap a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Trevor Moore scored on the power play in overtime to lift the Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the first round of the NHL playoffs Friday at Crypto.com Arena, giving the Kings a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Moore’s goal came on the power play after the Kings drew a slashing penalty on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The goal was upheld after an extensive video review. The Oilers contended that Gabe Vilardi hit the puck in mid-air with a high stick a short time before the goal was scored.

THE THOUSAND OAKS NATIVE DOES IT FOR LA pic.twitter.com/Ugm8GHm55i — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 22, 2023

The Kings struck first when Alex Iafallo scored his second goal of the series in the final minute of the first period. Connor McDavid then scored a pair of power-play goals, but Edmonton’s lead wouldn’t last long.

On McDavid’s second goal, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he hit Kings defenseman Drew Doughty with his stick following the goal. On the ensuing power play, Adrian Kempe scored his third goal of the series.

The series continues Sunday, with Game 4 set for 6:30 p.m. PDT at Crypto.com Arena.