Hockey

Kings re-sign forward Alex Iafallo to a four-year contract

Closeup of Alex Iafallo on the ice in his Kings uniform.
Kings left wing Alex Iafallo signed a four-year contract extension with the team on Monday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
The Kings re-signed winger Alex Iafallo to a four-year extension that has an average annual value of $4 million, a move that secures a valuable forward and keeps him off the free-agent market.

Iafallo, 27, has earned top-line minutes with his scoring abilities. He has 11 goals and 25 points in 34 games this season, after having hit career-best marks last season of 17 goals and 43 points in 70 games.

Iafallo’s age and productivity make him ideal to help the Kings continue their rebuilding process. The Kings late Sunday traded forward Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh for two conditional draft picks, a third-rounder in 2022 and a fourth-rounder in 2023.

The NHL trade deadline is today at noon Pacific time.

