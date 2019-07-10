Alex Iafallo signs two-year contract with Kings

The Kings addressed one of their offseason priorities Wednesday when they signed Alex Iafallo to a two-year contract.
Iafallo’s new deal is worth $2.425 million annually through the 2020-21 season, according to the team. The left wing was scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing July 20, but his signing was expected before that date.
With Iafallo wrapped up, the Kings have $9.4 million worth of salary-cap space to sign their remaining restricted free agents. Adrian Kempe is expected to take up a significant chunk of that money, and the Kings also need to re-sign goalie Cal Petersen, forwards Michael Amadio, Sheldon Rempal and defensemen Daniel Brickley and Matt Roy.
A free agent who signed in 2017, Iafallo, 25, has found a role as a forechecking winger with an active stick who disrupts passes and creates possession. He has played top-line left wing, beside center Anze Kopitar, for most of his two seasons with the Kings.
“I always said, in college, he was the hardest guy to take the puck away from,” Neal Pionk, a teammate of Iafallo with Minnesota-Duluth and a Winnipeg Jets defenseman, said last season. “He’s got it all. He’s got the speed. He’s got a little bit of size to him, and he’s got the puck protection, too.”
Iafallo has 24 goals and 34 assists in 157 games, with only 34 penalty minutes. He did not play on special teams for the Kings until last season.