Kings’ handling of Ilya Kovalchuk is beyond bizarre

The Kings weren’t close to contending, which isn’t Kovalchuk’s fault. He’s tied for third on the team with 14 goals in 60 games and is fourth in power-play goals with four, or four more than Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Yet, interim coach Willie Desjardins has made Kovalchuk a scapegoat for the failures of a bad team, evident again when Kovalchuk didn’t accompany the team to Calgary for a trip that includes stops in Edmonton and Vancouver this week.