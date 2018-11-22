Kings' standing on Thanksgiving doesn't bode well for their playoff chances

The Kings made a small trade before Wednesday’s game, acquiring 22-year-old forward Pavel Jenys from Minnesota for defenseman Stephan Falkovsky, who was playing for Manchester (N.H.) of the ECHL. Jenys, who’s listed at 6-foot-2, had four goals in nine games for Allen (Texas) of the ECHL. The deal might boost their minor-league depth but won’t help them buck the Thanksgiving curse. “It’s a tough hole. And I think it’s tough because when it comes down to those last 20 games everyone’s gearing up for the playoffs and getting ready so it’s even tougher to get points,” defenseman Jake Muzzin said. “That’s why you want to get as many as you can early, and obviously we haven’t done that.”