Season finale of Kings-Ducks rivalry usually is must-watch. Not this season.

Next up, after Murray conducts exit interviews with players the next few days, is a coach search. He normally consults Getzlaf and other leaders on major decisions, but Getzlaf said Murray got a strong sense of what needs to be done after standing behind the bench. Getzlaf has some ideas about the qualities he’d like Murray to seek. “The game’s changed a lot. The next coach has got to be somebody that can communicate with the players and understand how to deal with the young kids,” Getzlaf said. “It’s not really about me anymore. ... I don’t think they’re bringing in a coach to coach me. It’s a matter of being able to go up and down our lineup and understand what each guy needs, and that’s what he’ll be going for.”