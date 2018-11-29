Austin Wagner's speed has helped him make a quick rise in Kings organization

Wagner, 21, never took power-skating lessons and said he didn’t start to use his speed in the right way until he was 17. He credits his junior coach, John Paddock, for giving him more opportunity by playing him in all situations. Wagner scored 78 goals in three seasons with the Regina Pats and was a fourth-round pick in 2015. The only other player from that Kings’ draft class to play in the NHL is Erik Cernak, since traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Peter Budaj, in the 2017 deal that brought Ben Bishop and a draft pick.