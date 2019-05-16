Manchester Monarchs, the Kings’ ECHL affiliate, are folding

The Monarchs have been affiliated with the Kings, either as an American Hockey League or ECHL team, since 2001. The owners could not find a buyer and chief executive Brian Cheek said “minor league hockey is not viable in Manchester at the ECHL level,” according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Manchester averaged 2,458 fans this season, the second-fewest in the league and just more than half the ECHL average of 4,445.