Slava Voynov’s suspension is reduced, but he won't play for Kings again

Former Kings defenseman Slava Voynov had his season-long suspension cut in half by an independent arbitrator Thursday.
Voynov’s initial suspension for the 2019-20 season for a domestic abuse incident was upheld by arbitrator Shyam Das, but Das “found that he is to be credited with having already served 41 games of such suspension during the 2018-19 regular season,” according to a statement released by the NHL and the players’ association. Voynov’s suspension will be lifted halfway through next season.
If he plays next season, it won’t be with the Kings.
“Today the NHL arbitrator rendered a final decision on further discipline to Slava Voynov. From our perspective, the player will not be playing for the Kings,” the team said in a statement. “We will now determine the impact of the arbitrator’s decision on our rights to the player and consider our options going forward.”
The Kings terminated Voynov’s six-year, $25-million contract in 2015. Voynov was a member of their 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup-winning teams and last played for the Kings in October 2014.
“While we do not believe Mr. Voynov was entitled to any ‘credit’ for time missed during the 2019-20 season,” the NHL said in a separate statement, “we accept Arbitrator Das’ conclusion that the precise factual context here was unusual — including the fact Voynov has not played in the NHL since October of 2014, and that he did not play professional hockey at all during the 2018-19 season.”
Voynov pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a spouse in 2015. He was suspended by the league indefinitely and served nearly two months in jail.