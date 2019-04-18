Kings GM Rob Blake needs to get things right this season or he may not get another chance

McLellan has a lot going for him, though most Kings fans associate him with the collapse of the Sharks after they had built a 3-0 series lead over the Kings in the first round of the 2014 playoffs. He has been condemned for not achieving more while coaching superstar Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, but unfairly. It's difficult to imagine anyone doing much better with a terribly constructed team that has consistently had holes on defense and in goal despite collecting an array of premier draft picks management could have leveraged to fill holes on the roster.