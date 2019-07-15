Boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker dies after being struck by a car

Boxing legend Pernell Whitaker died Sunday night after being hit by a car in Virginia, police said in a statement. He was 55.
The boxer known as “Sweet Pea” is said to have been walking near an intersection in Virginia Beach, which is near his hometown of Norfolk, when the accident occurred. Police were called at 10:04 p.m.
"When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene," Virginia Beach Police Department spokesman L.M. Bauder said in a statement. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police."
The incident remains under investigation.
"I guess he was wearing dark clothes, the road was dark and the driver didn't see him," Whitaker’s youngest son, Devon Whitaker, told the Virginian-Pilot.
Pernell Whitaker was a former four-weight world champion who won an Olympic gold medal in 1984. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.
Devon Whitaker told the Virginian-Pilot that his father was “a cool guy.”
“That’s all I can say about him,” he said. “I can’t really say how I’m feeling because I’m feeling shocked. I’m still trying to process everything that’s going on. But he was a cool guy.”