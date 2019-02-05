Kobe Bryant: Lakers trading for Anthony Davis would be 'smart'

Count Kobe Bryant among those who believe the Lakers should trade for Anthony Davis.
In an interview with ESPN, Bryant said the Lakers’ off-season signing of LeBron James indicates the team wants to win now, and trading for the New Orleans Pelicans star would go along with that strategy.
"It depends on what you're trying to accomplish and what your long-term objectives are," Bryant said. "Now, by signing LeBron, you're already making an indication that you wanna win now. Right. So, I think it'd be a smart thing to do for the Lakers to look at that. But at the same time, you know, you gotta play a little bit of poker."
It remains to be seen if the Lakers will indeed acquire Davis before Thursday’s trade deadline. Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, has offered Pelicans general manager Dell Demps six players — Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley — and two first-round draft picks in exchange for Davis and small forward Solomon Hill.
Davis’ representatives told the Pelicans he’d be interested in signing a long-term deal with the Lakers, Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. As of Monday, the Clippers had not made a trade offer to the Pelicans. There’s also a chance the Pelicans could wait until the off-season to trade Davis in hopes of landing a better deal.
While a trade for Davis has the potential of transforming the Lakers into a NBA title contender, Bryant isn’t sure if the franchise should pay such a hefty price tag for the six-time All-Star.
"Listen, we have a lot of talent in Kuzma," Bryant said. "You have a lot of talent — talent in Ball. … I mean, you gotta really look at it. You got other teams out there, Boston and so forth and so on, competitors looking to add the same piece."