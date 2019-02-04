Clippers haven't entered Anthony Davis trade talks ... yet

The Clippers have not yet made a trade offer to the New Orleans Pelicans for star forward Anthony Davis, sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said Monday.
With the NBA’s trade deadline looming Thursday, Davis’ representatives recently informed the Pelicans that he would be willing to sign long-term contracts with the Clippers, Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, according to one source.
Though the Clippers remain engaged in talks with teams across the league, up to this point they have not been considered either buyers or sellers in the trade market, the sources said.
The team remains in playoff contention in the Western Conference and, should it do nothing by the deadline, will have plenty of financial flexibility this summer to pursue two stars to maximum-level contracts.
Protecting that flexibility remains a top priority as the team hopes to build a long-term title contender.
Now the Clippers potentially face an opportunity to add a franchise cornerstone earlier than expected.
The team’s interest in pursuing such a trade is unclear. In his seventh season, Davis is averaging career highs of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game.
Other franchises are actively engaged in trade talks with the Pelicans, including the Lakers.