The Raiders, L.A.'s third team by default, still get a piece of the Southland pie

Behind a locked door only visible to prospective season-ticket buyers who make an appointment is a model of the Las Vegas stadium and an interactive video board that not only breaks down ticket prices but also travel times and distance to the stadium. For example, a Raiders representative showed me on a touchscreen that Los Angeles is a 45-minute flight to Las Vegas or a four-hour drive. I was told once I landed at McCarron International Airport, it would be a six-minute drive to the stadium or a 14-minute drive if I flew on a private jet to Henderson Executive Airport, which is close to where the Raiders’ training facility is being built. I was told how long the drive would be to the stadium from whatever hotel I booked for the weekend. If I was staying at Caesars Palace, it would be a 10-minute drive to the stadium as opposed to a five-minute drive or a 10-minute walk if I was staying at the Mandalay Bay.