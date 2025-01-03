Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Wins are the only statistic that counts for Jim Harbaugh. Still, all the numbers matter, the head coach likes to say.

Although the Chargers are already into the postseason and could be locked into a playoff seed by the time they kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday, they still are fighting for distinction as the best defense in the NFL.

Allowing a league-low average of 17.6 points per game, the Chargers (10-6) are in position to lead the NFL in scoring defense for just the second time in franchise history and first since 1961. Playing “winning football” throughout the season to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2022 was the top priority for first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but finishing the season in the No. 1 spot would be validating for the unit that ranked 24th in points allowed last season.

“We want to win the most awards, get the best grades and excel at sports,” Harbaugh said with a smile, referencing the 1979 movie “The Great Santini.”

The Chargers need a win over their AFC West rivals on Sunday and a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) on Saturday to move into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which would play a wild-card game at No. 4 Houston. If the Chargers are the sixth seed, they will play at Baltimore (11-5) or Pittsburgh in the wild-card round.

Despite being in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders (4-12) have won consecutive games behind defensive standout Maxx Crosby and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Both were named to the Pro Bowl this week. Bowers leads all tight ends in receptions (108) and receiving yards (1,144) and set NFL records for receptions by a rookie and yards receiving by a rookie tight end. Bowers needs eight receptions to tie Zack Ertz’s record for most receptions in a season by a tight end.