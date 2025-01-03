Advertisement
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers tight end Will Dissly, far right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Tight end Will Dissly, far right, hands the ball to teammate Bradley Bozeman as the Chargers celebrate Dissly’s touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 17.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Wins are the only statistic that counts for Jim Harbaugh. Still, all the numbers matter, the head coach likes to say.

Although the Chargers are already into the postseason and could be locked into a playoff seed by the time they kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday, they still are fighting for distinction as the best defense in the NFL.

Allowing a league-low average of 17.6 points per game, the Chargers (10-6) are in position to lead the NFL in scoring defense for just the second time in franchise history and first since 1961. Playing “winning football” throughout the season to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2022 was the top priority for first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but finishing the season in the No. 1 spot would be validating for the unit that ranked 24th in points allowed last season.

“We want to win the most awards, get the best grades and excel at sports,” Harbaugh said with a smile, referencing the 1979 movie “The Great Santini.”

The Chargers need a win over their AFC West rivals on Sunday and a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) on Saturday to move into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which would play a wild-card game at No. 4 Houston. If the Chargers are the sixth seed, they will play at Baltimore (11-5) or Pittsburgh in the wild-card round.

Despite being in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders (4-12) have won consecutive games behind defensive standout Maxx Crosby and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Both were named to the Pro Bowl this week. Bowers leads all tight ends in receptions (108) and receiving yards (1,144) and set NFL records for receptions by a rookie and yards receiving by a rookie tight end. Bowers needs eight receptions to tie Zack Ertz’s record for most receptions in a season by a tight end.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Raiders

The Chargers and Raiders will play at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5 AM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Raiders

Who will win Chargers vs. Raiders?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: This pick feels like a crapshoot considering the Chargers likely will make drastic personnel changes once they know the result of Saturday’s Pittsburgh game that will affect their playoff seeding. Considering Harbaugh’s competitive demeanor, however, he likely won’t even want a meaningless game to slip away. Chargers 24, Raiders 14

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers might know their seeding before kickoff. If so, surely they will rest Justin Herbert. They’ll probably rest J.K. Dobbins, too. But considering the shape of the Raiders, the visitors might still win. Chargers 20, Raiders 17

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

