Bryce Harper agrees to deal with Philadelphia Phillies

For months, the industry waited to see where Harper and Manny Machado would land. Machado was signed by the San Diego Padres earlier this month. Both players are 26, with impressive resumes in their past and promising years in their future. Harper was a six-time all-star for the Washington Nationals. He won the National League MVP award in 2015. During the last three seasons, he has averaged 29 home runs and an .897 on-base plus slugging percentage.