Bryce Harper agrees to deal with Philadelphia Phillies

The end offered more relief than joy. After 118 days of waiting, across a winter of alarming frostiness between baseball players and baseball owners, the free-agent saga of Bryce Harper has concluded. Harper has agreed to a 13-year, $330-million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The agreement ends a week of negotiations between Harper, his agent Scott Boras and representatives from the Phillies, Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers were a late entry into the field, flying team officials to meet with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas on Sunday. A group from the Giants visited on Tuesday. But the Phillies won the bidding.
For months, the industry waited to see where Harper and Manny Machado would land. Machado was signed by the San Diego Padres earlier this month. Both players are 26, with impressive resumes in their past and promising years in their future. Harper was a six-time all-star for the Washington Nationals. He won the National League MVP award in 2015. During the last three seasons, he has averaged 29 home runs and an .897 on-base plus slugging percentage.
In landing Harper, the Phillies hope to become contenders in the NL East after seven consecutive seasons failing to make the playoffs. Considered one of the most marketable and popular players in the majors, Harper's on-field performance has been filled with year-by-year peaks and valleys.
Harper's deal with the Phillies ends a months-long drama that kept the baseball world in limbo while also playing a part in stroking tensions between the players’ association and the league. Harper and Machado were among a group of high-profile free agents who had to wait until after spring training started before landing contracts.
MLBPA executive director Tony Clark accused team owners of launching an "attack on free agency," while MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said it had to do with evolving ideas surrounding team building in tandem with market conditions.
Times staff writers Austin Knoblauch and Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.