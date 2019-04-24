Damian Lillard has a fitting response to Paul George’s ‘bad shot’ comment

Paul George was not impressed with the shot that some are calling one of the greatest in NBA playoff history.
The Oklahoma City star might be biased though — he was the one defending Damian Lillard when the Portland point guard hit the mind-blowing, 37-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the Trail Blazers a series-clinching 118-115 victory Tuesday night.
“That’s a bad shot,” he told reporters after the game. “I don't care what anybody says, that's a bad shot. But, hey, he made it.”
After ending the Thunder’s season in the most heartbreaking fashion, Lillard immediately waved goodbye in the direction of the Oklahoma City bench. “That was having the last word,” he said later.
Lillard also got the last word with George as well. Actually, he didn’t even need a word — Lillard retweeted George’s quote Wednesday morning, along with a three-letter response:
“LOL.”
Lillard finished the game with 50 points, a playoff record for the Trail Blazers. George had 36.