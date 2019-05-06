St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei commits to Clemson

“Jesus Christ is the biggest thing in my life,” Uiagalelei said. “He's No. 1 in my life, so going to a program where you have coaches that openly talk about Jesus Christ in their life and he's the No. 1 in their life, I could just feel that was the place for me to be at. I just remember how open they were about talking about Jesus Christ. I had never seen that in a football program. … I can just feel the Holy Spirit telling me that Clemson is the right place to go.”