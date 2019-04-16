Don Perry, Kings' coach during 'Miracle on Manchester,' dies at 89

When the Kings trailed 5-0 in the “Miracle” game, Perry told the team at second intermission to simply win a period and make the game respectable. But “the thing I’ll always remember about that was what happened when Don was walking out of the room,” defenseman Rick Chartraw told The Times in 1985. “He says, ‘Give it your best effort every shift.’ Then, he closes the door. A few seconds later he opens it again and says, ‘Oh, by the way. Anyone who doesn’t give it their best effort won’t dress for the next game.’”