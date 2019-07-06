Lakers’ pitch to Kawhi Leonard couldn’t include one key element — Paul George

Leonard’s information gathering was well underway. He and Robertson had spoken with Magic Johnson multiple times that Sunday, calling as Johnson was leaving church. They wanted to know if the Lakers had tried to trade for Leonard the summer before when the then-Spurs forward told the team he wanted out of San Antonio. They had questions about Pelinka, given Johnson’s recent comments accusing Pelinka of betraying him. Johnson offered positivity about the Lakers as an organization and its front office.