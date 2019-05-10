Kim Rhode wins record fourth-straight World Cup gold in shooting

Adding to an already historic career, Southern California native Kim Rhode became the first woman to win four consecutive World Cup golds in shooting with a skeet victory in Changwon, South Korea, on Friday.
The 39-year-old shotgun specialist now has a streak that includes the 2018 season finale and all three competitions so far this spring.
Rhode is the only woman to win individual medals in six consecutive Olympics, a span that began with gold at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games and has continued through 2016 in with a bronze in Rio de Janeiro.
In Changwon, she missed only six times in 185 shots, finishing with 31 in a row to defeat Diana Bacosi of Italy. Chiara Cainero, another Italian, won the bronze medal.