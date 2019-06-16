Odds are, Lakers will be the NBA favorites

“When I tweeted the odds out, over three quarters of the responses I got were laughing faces about the Lakers’ odds,” Sherman said before the Lakers and New Orleans agreed to a deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. “They don’t understand the risk side of it and how much people are willing to bet at these odds. They’re our largest liability and if they were to get someone like Anthony Davis, you’re going to have a lot of people who are going to want to bet on them no matter the odds. We have to mitigate that risk and spread it out.”